Dive Team completes protective projects in Arifjan’s coral reefs

KUWAIT: Kuwait Dive Team, on Sunday, set new protective projects in the coral reefs of Arifjan, South Al-Ahmadi port. In a statement to the press, team director Waleed Al-Fadhel said that the team knows the significance of the coral reefs due to their importance to the environment and rareness.

“The project lasted few days, in which the team have completed maintenance for anchorages in the depth of 11 to 14 meters, checking the condition of the coral reefs and lifting a neglected fishing net,” said Fadhel.

“The coral reefs of Arifjan are one of the most beautiful and important marine sites in Kuwait, and one of the most visited. Its depth range between three and 15 meters. Its’ five nautical miles away from the coast of Mina Abdullah,” he added. – KUNA