Diwan conveys Amir’s greetings on Eid Al-Fitr

KUWAIT: The Amiri Diwan is pleased to convey the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to all citizens and residents on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing them all a happy occasion. The Amiri Diwan seizes this blessed occasion to voice congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister on this occasion. It also wished it to be a happy festival for the nation and both Arab and Muslim worlds, and many happy returns of the occasion to the entire world, wishing the nation eternal security, peace and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Source KUNA