DM visits forces in northern area, confirming Kuwait’s security is goal

Kuwait: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited Saturday forces in the northern region of the country, during which he conveyed the congratulations of the political leadership on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha and its appreciation for their efforts to defend the homeland and preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity.

In a press statement by the ministry, he was received upon his arrival by Kuwait Army Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, Commander of the Kuwait Land Forces Major General Mohammad Al-Dhafiri and several senior army commanders.

Sheikh Talal listened to a statement on the readiness of the forces’ members and the implementation of many joint tasks and exercises between the Ministries of Defense and Interior.

He commended the efforts made by members of the armed forces through their sacrifices and sincere tireless work, underlining that preserving the security of Kuwait and territorial integrity is the paramount goal.

He confirmed his keenness to explain the directives of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, aimed at providing all forms of support and care for the Kuwaiti army, and the nonstop work to keep pace with the ongoing modernization and development of the various military sectors, and what this requires regarding harnessing the various capabilities and overcoming all obstacles in order to prepare qualified officers.

Later this morning, Sheikh Talal made a phone call with the Kuwaiti forces participating in Operation Restoring Hope in Saudi Arabia to check on their conditions and convey the congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince on the event of Eid.