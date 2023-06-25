Do-over exams for grades 10-12 to begin July 5

KUWAIT: The education ministry has decided the exam dates for students in grades ten, 11 and 12 who are repeating their finals. Students will be starting their do-over exams on July 5 and take their last test on July 16. Those in the religious will begin their exams on July 3 until July 17. Students who wish to file grievances with the ministry regarding their final results, released Saturday, can do so on the ministry’s website over the coming two days. Each student can protest the results of no more than three subjects.