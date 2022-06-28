Do we deserve democracy?

By Yousuf Awadh Al-Azmi

“We ask all to realize the magnitude of the national responsibility that lies on your shoulders in the positive participation in the election process and be keen on selecting the strong and honest.” – HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

I listened to the extraordinary speech of HH the Crown Prince (May Allah protect him), which is considered unprecedented in its frankness and being to the point, as he diagnosed the political situation like a skilled doctor who placed the scalpel in the right place.

There is no doubt Kuwait suffered domestically due to the rift that hit relations between the legislative and executive authorities, which hampered many proposed laws that are in the interest of the country, and the differences consumed many facilities that could have used in the service of the country. The start was with unfortunate events that took place on the day of the National Assembly’s opening, which were not dealt with the required seriousness. Also, the government was not open enough with the opposition, so parliamentary life suffered. Away from blaming one party over another, or accusing this side and lauding the other, we must be cautious that democracy in emerging nations need to be reviewed constantly to address and solve the negative things that emerge during the democratic practice.

We must take into consideration that the founders, who brought the constitution into existence, set a grace period for several years, after which the constitution can be amended for more freedoms. This means the constitution is not sacred to a point that it cannot be improved or amended for more rights. For sure it has a dear status among Kuwaitis because it is the regulator between the ruler and the ruled, but it was approved and passed in 1962! Is it not better to reconsider it in 2022 for more development and freedoms?

There are laws that are not dealt with seriously, like for byelections, due to their social depth. Yet it was possible to set rules that are more flexible to keep people away from such illegal elections. There is the lists system and readjustment of constituencies in a just manner that allows all to have equal opportunities.

Kuwait, domestically, needs to take a breath, and the speech of HH the Crown Prince was historic and put the scalpel on the wound. I hope people return the greeting with something better, and vote for qualified MPs to serve the country. Their aim should be development and future vision that achieve progress and prosperity.

The people today face a major responsibility after the extraordinary and historic speech of HH the Crown Prince, who placed the ball in the citizens’ court, and the responsibility is now theirs. So it is important to deal with the election in Kuwait’s general interests and stay away from voting for those under clouds of suspicion or those who do not have a realistic developmental project. It is not suitable to continue voting for people who do not have any project for the country’s development.