Doctor stresses need for health services targeting women

By Abdullatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Obstetrics, Gynecology and Fetal Medicine Consultant Dr Amal Khader said women’s health is the responsibility of all workers in the health sector, adding that this reflects on the family and entire society. Dr Khader, who is also Head of Maternity Department at Farwaniya Hospital, was speaking following her participation in the launch of the IN-CHARGE program in Kuwait. She said the program is in cooperation with Kuwait Medical Association and Kuwait Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and aims at caring for woman health and caring for her being.

The spread of reproductive health diseases confirms the need for the treatment of gaps in woman health in this region, said Dr Khader, who heads the Kuwait Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She added that providing health supports to a woman in her various life stages is important, especially that 20 to 25 percent of women in the Middle East suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome which is a major cause of female infertility in the world.

Bleeding after giving birth, also known as postpartum hemorrhage, is still the main contributor to mothers’ death as it leads to the death of 13,000 women in the MENA region each year. Officials from the private sector lauded the developments in Kuwait’s health sector, particularly women’s health, adding that their role as a private sector is to develop partnerships.

The role of the private sector, they said, is to promote partnerships with various sectors, be it government or otherwise, so to provide suitable care, raise awareness and achieve educational development not only in the medical field but also in society in general. They added that the launch of the IN-CHARGE initiative in cooperation with the health ministry will supply healthcare providers with the necessary tools to improve women’s health.

The initiative, which is set to last for one year, will provide doctors with programs, awareness and tools that help them improve women’s health. The initiative goes along with Kuwait’s goals, particularly in the health sector to make available equal opportunities to care for the health of women and men and to supply medical services for both genders.