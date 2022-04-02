Doctor warns of bad eating habits in Ramadan

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Internist consultant, gastrointestinal and liver specialist Dr Wafaa Al-Hashash said some people in Ramadan, particularly those with digestive system and colon problems, have some bad habits which lead to many health problems, causing discomfort. She said digestive system complaints increase in Ramadan, “bearing in mind that the same advice we give each year goes unheeded and patients come back only to ask the same questions, and receive the same old answer”.

She said the most common problems of the digestive system in Ramadan include heartburn, GERD and indigestion. She said these conditions occur due to suddenly overeating after long hours of fasting, in addition to eating large amounts of fatty foods and hot spices.

Dr Hashash advised those fasting to avoid these problems by drinking more water, as it keeps the body hydrated and helps prevent other problems related to fasting long hours, such as constipation, headache or backache; avoid fizzy drinks because they contain too much sugar, while the gases from sugar fermentation may cause bloating; avoid overeating because a big sudden meal causes stomach cramps and severe GERD.

“Avoid foods rich in fats because they take longer to digest and may cause nausea. Eat more fiber. Do not sleep on a full stomach. Adding to the above advice for those with colon problems: Avoid chili and hot spices, fried food, oil, ghee, rich foods, garlic and legumes,” she added.