Doha hosts 63rd meeting of ARABOSAI Executive Council

DOHA: Qatar yesterday held the 63rd meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI), with the participation of Kuwait. President of the State Audit Bureau and Chairman of the Executive Council of ARABOSAI Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Emadi in his opening speech praised the exemplary coherence and steadfastness shown by the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions against challenges of the coronavirus pandemic that the world witnessed.

He said that the organization has focused on the e-learning, strengthening partnership with relevant parties, activating communication channels in order to promote the organization’s achievements at the international level and promoting the benefit from technological progress. He pointed out that the upcoming strategic plan for the period 2023-2028, which is being prepared, will serve as a road map to enhance professionalism and excellence of the organization strategy.

The meeting will also tackle reports on activities of the council, the general secretariat and the organization’s subcommittees, in addition to following up on the development initiatives proposed by the chairman of the council. The meeting agenda also includes approval of the archive system manual and procedures of the control office, the approval of the final account for 2021, the estimated budget for 2022, setting the date for the next meeting and the 14th session of the General Assembly to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and adoption of the draft agenda for the 14th General Assembly session.

The Kuwaiti Audit Bureau delegation, headed by Faisal Al-Shaya, includes the Director of Training and International Relations Dr Saud Al-Zamanan, the observer of international relations, Heba Al-Awadhi, and the chief auditor at the Defense, Security and Public Affairs Control Department Abdullah Al-Shaitan. – KUNA