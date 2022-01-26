Domestic helper jumps to death from Ardiya house blaze

KUWAIT: A domestic helper died while three children and their mother suffered smoke inhalation during a fire in an Ardiya house at dawn yesterday, Kuwait Fire Force said. A call was received about the fire that had trapped a Kuwaiti woman, her three children and the domestic helper. Ardiya and Jleeb firemen responded and found the fire was on the ground floor. The helper jumped from the second floor, suffering critical injuries and died on arrival at the hospital. The trapped family was freed and handed to paramedics as the fire was put out. A fire officer suffered hand burns. Investigation are being carried out to determine the cause of the fire.