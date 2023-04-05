Domestic worker health insurance to increase

KUWAIT: The Health Ministry is still working on implementing its three-tiered plan to increase health service fees for expats, with the aim of keeping pace with the government’s approach to maximizing public treasury revenues. According to plan, the cost of health insurance for domestic workers will initially remain unchanged, as they continue to get treatment at government-run healthcare facilities.

But it’s expected to increase slightly in the future, according to sources. The ministry said it will keep the increase minimal, taking care not to burden citizens who are liable for covering the insurance cost for their workers. The end goal of the plan is to limit receiving health care at government hospitals to Kuwaitis only. Phase one stipulates that about two million expats who work in the private sector or hold family residence permits will only be able to receive care at Dhaman hospitals.

Expats who work in the public sector will still be able to receive care at government hospitals at the beginning, but will be restricted to Dhaman hospitals as the ministry moves forward with the second tier of the plan. The ministry is also planning on making health insurance mandatory for those on a visit visa.