Donations for defaulting debtors exceed $ 1.7 m

KUWAIT: The sum of donations for aiding defaulting debtors has exceeded KD 517,000 ($ 1.7 million) since the launch of the national campaign to relieve this segment of the society. Spokesman of the unified government application for electronic services (Sahel) Yousef Kadhem said in remarks to KUNA that much more donations are expected. He lauded the citizens who have rushed in large numbers to relieve debt-burdened people in line with the campaign launched by the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Minister of Social Affairs, Women and Childhood Mai Al-Baghli had announced Sunday the launch of the national campaign aimed at aiding debtors, with donations open until Thursday midnight. The campaign, conducted in cooperation with ministries of Information and Justice, comes as an extension of Kuwait’s humanitarian role, stated Baghli in a press briefing. It is religiously permitted to donate Zakat for the campaign, explained the minister, adding that a link will be provided to collect donations, and the amount will be transferred to the Ministry of Justice’s General Directorate of implementation.

The campaign targets people with disabilities or special needs, elders and women, with the condition that all related rulings are of civil cases. In related news, the Head of the Chamber of Commerce Mohammed Al-Saqer announced that the chamber has conducted a meeting on Monday morning where they agreed to donate KD 300,000 to the national campaign. Saqer has praised the idea of the campaign, its organization and timing. He also expressed his trust in companies and institutions of the private sector, which always act in accordance with Kuwait’s charitable heritage. – Agencies