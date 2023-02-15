FootballSports

Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0 in first leg of Champions League last 16

Dortmund's German forward Karim Adeyemi (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League, first-leg, round of 16 football match BVB Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea FC, in Dortmund, western Germany, on February 15, 2023.

Dortmund: Karim Adeyemi scored a breakaway solo goal to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 home victory over Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Germany international raced up the left on a 63rd minute counter-attack, beat record signing Enzo Fernandez and rounded goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga before sliding the ball home from an angle.

Dortmund survived a late siege from the visitors as Gregor Kobel made a series of saves and Emre Can cleared off the line.

