Dr Suad Al-Sabah eulogizes Palestinian journalist Abu Akleh

KUWAIT: Sheikha Dr Suad Mohammad Al-Sabah said the Palestinian cause will remain in the free hearts that believe rights must go back to their owners, and the presence of the occupier remains temporary no matter how long it stays. Dr Suad conveyed her condolences to the Palestinian embassy on the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.

She was represented by Director of Suad Al-Sabah Cultural House Ali Al-Masoudi. He was received by Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub, who reminded of Dr Suad’s status in the Arab culture and human action, and he valued her long-time efforts in the support of the Palestinian cause. Tahboub also appreciated Dr Suad’s initiative of launching a media award in the name of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Dr Suad wrote in the condolences book that Shireen Abu Akleh will remain alive in the hearts, streets and trees just like the Palestinian cause. Masoudi said he was happy to represent Dr Suad Al-Sabah to convey her condolences, adding that Suad Al-Sabah will remain committed to her causes as ever since she founded the Arab Organization for Human Rights in the 1980s with a number of intellectuals, continues her hard work in helping the human being and his right in a dignified life, and rejects all types of oppression and occupation. Masoudi thanked the Ambassador for the good reception and hospitality.