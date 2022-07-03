Dr Taweel credits support at KU for FIP top honor

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: In a new achievement for Kuwaiti and Arab women, the International Pharmaceutical Federation chose the Vice Dean of Academic and Student Affairs at Kuwait University’s College of Pharmacy Dr Dalal Al-Taweel among 20 rising stars in the field of pharmaceutical sciences research and education, the only representative from Kuwait and the Arab world.

“FIPWiSE is an initiative launched by the International Federation of Pharmacy (FIP) for Women in Science and Education. It launched the FIPWiSE Rising Stars program to highlight women in pharmaceutical sciences or pharmacy education who are pathfinders in their fields and rising in their careers and who deserve to be recognized,” Taweel told Kuwait Times, adding, “I am honored to have been chosen among 20 women from 14 different countries for this recognition.”

Taweel said she is blessed to have a mentor and colleague who nominated her for this award, Prof Pierre Moreau, Dean at the College of Pharmacy at Kuwait University. “He has led the college through the transformation of our pharmacy education and shared his vast experience in curriculum revisions with us. I have learnt a lot from his guidance throughout the four years I have worked with him,” she said.

Regarding the challenges women face, Taweel pointed out that achieving gender equity and empowering women is a challenge worldwide, adding she has been lucky to work in a team at her college that supports each other and helps each other carve their paths in pharmaceutical sciences, pharmacy practice and education.

“I got my undergraduate pharmacy degree from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland, and MSc and PhD in Clinical Pharmacy from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Currently, I hold the position of Vice Dean of Academic and Student Affairs at the College of Pharmacy, Kuwait University,” Taweel said.

With a fulltime job as vice dean and being a mother of three children, Taweel stressed what keeps her motivated, especially with her busy day, is gaining new knowledge and skills her professional journey. “In addition to my administrative work of organizing students’ affairs, I also have duties in teaching and research,” she said.