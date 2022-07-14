Draft law to impose KD 500 fine for hanging clothes on balconies

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Municipal Council proposed a draft law on public cleanliness and waste transport, which includes imposing a fine of up to KD 500 on violators who clean carpets, furniture, or dry clothes by hanging on balconies overlooking the streets.

The proposed draft law, which was referred by the Acting Director General of Kuwait Municipality Nadia Al-Shraideh, also prohibited barbecue on sidewalks, streets, public spaces, parks, seaside, and state-owned lands according to the seventh article of the regulation. The draft law mentioned that the Director General of Kuwait Municipality must issue a decision specifying the allowed places to barbecue, and violators shall be fined KD 2,000 to KD 5,000.

The law came due to barbecue charcoals’ bad impact on the environment. In addition to accelerating biodiversity loss, disposing of coal by burry it directly under the sand has severe environmental damage to the marine environment and public hygiene. It harms the system of the environment and cause deterioration, pollutes wild areas, negatively impacts the health security of individuals and society, in addition to its effect in eroding and destroying the soil.

Meanwhile, article four of the draft law prohibits cleaning carpets and furniture, or drying clothes by hanging on balconies located on roads and public spaces. Violators are to be fined KD 100 to KD 500, while the current law bans drying clothes by hanging in a bid to maintain the city’s overall look, and the imposed fine is from KD 100 to KD 300.

Neglected and damaged vehicles, boats, and motorhomes are not allowed to be left in the streets, sidewalks, and public spaces. Owners must be warned to remove their vehicles within 48 hours. In the event of a violation, the municipality has the right to seize the vehicle, and after three months have passed from the date of seizure with no one claiming it, then it will be sold to cover the violations expenses.