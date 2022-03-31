Dubai Expo closes in blaze of fireworks

DUBAI: Dubai shuttered Expo 2020 with a colorful closing ceremony punctuated by fireworks on Thursday, leaving a multibillion-dollar mini-city in the desert and heightened expectations for future hosts. Six months after the delayed opening of the $7 billion, purpose-built site, Christina Aguilera, Nora Jones and cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed at the LCD-lit Al Wasl Dome, Expo’s centerpiece, as pyrotechnics lit up the sprawling site.

Millions of people have flocked to Expo’s 192 country pavilions in its final days, pushing visit numbers over 23 million – not far off the 25 million targeted, despite the ongoing pandemic – and making it tough to find a taxi elsewhere in the city. In 30 degrees Celsius heat, long queues have formed at the most popular attractions, including the falcon-themed United Arab Emirates pavilion and the Saudi Arabia building, a slanted slab that appears to hover in the air.

“It’s been a huge experience, it’s been really, really great,” said Abbas Masud, 66, a retired banker originally from Pakistan. “I’ve done about 172 countries. I wanted to do all 192 but I don’t think I will be able to because it’s the last day. I feel a bit sad.” Expo, housed on a circular site twice the size of Monaco, has been a point of pride for Dubai’s rulers and one of a number of projects aimed at grabbing world attention.