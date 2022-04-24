Dust storm blankets Kuwait’s landmarks

KUWAIT: A blanket of dust covers Kuwait City as weather instability continued Sunday. The Ministry of Interior had cautioned against a prevailing unsteady weather marked with a wave of dust that lowered visibility.

The Kuwait Meteorological Department had released a weather warning of scattered rain that might be thundery at times associated with fresh wind that might exceed 50 km/h causing drop in horizontal visibility due to dust over some areas and sea waves height exceed six feet. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat