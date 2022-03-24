DW discusses role of women in Kuwaiti society

KUWAIT: The Ambassador of the French Republic invited Sheikha Halah Bader Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the honorary chairperson of the Diplomatic Women’s Committee (DWC) and Madam Narges Al-Shatti, the advisor of the Committee, at her residence for a meeting.

During the meeting, many social issues were discussed and reviewed especially with regard to the role of Kuwaiti women in social services and their pioneering role in volunteer work. The discussion also centered around what DWC offers as a voluntary work to serve the diplomatic community in Kuwait by organizing events and activities to strengthen the relationships and create bridges between the State of Kuwait and many other countries in the cultural, historical and social aspect.

DWC also introduces the Kuwaiti culture and heritage to other nations, especially when Islamic world is embracing the holy month of Ramadan in the coming two weeks. The ambassador expressed her admiration for the role of the Diplomatic Women’s Committee as this indicates the civilized role of the women’s society in the Kuwait.