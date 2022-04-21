DWC hosts social gathering to mark Ramadan

KUWAIT: Within the celebrations of the Diplomatic Women’s Committee (DWC) Kuwait during the holy month of Ramadan, the Committee’s advisor, Narges Al-Shatti, and the official of media and public relations, Fauzia Abdel Baset, prepared a Ramadan program with its distinguished activities and social gatherings such as the Ramadan Ghabga and the Girgian night.

In the presence of the honorary chairperson of the Committee Sheikha Halah Bader Muhammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Crowne Plaza Hotel a festivity was held by the members of DWC as they welcomed their guests with incense, perfumes and rose water. Among the attendees were the lady ambassadors and the spouse of ambassadors and diplomats accredited to the state of Kuwait. The program was presented by the famous Kuwaiti anchor Abdul Aziz Darwish.

The program included a video presentation about the history, culture and traditions of the holy month of Ramadan in Kuwaiti society. A popular folk art was presented with the musical performance of the Bu Tabla band as well as some Kuwaiti traditional cuisine that characterize the Ramadan table in Kuwait. At the end of the ceremony, DWC distributed the Girgian’s sweets to the attendees, and shared the greetings of Ramadan, the month of worship and blessings.