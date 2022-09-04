Eager Lion drill kicks off in Jordan

AMMAN: The Jordanian military forces brought together 26 countries, including Kuwait for its military exercise— ‘Eager Lion’, aimed at boosting cooperation and bilateral ties between all participating military forces and governmental institutions, announced, Mustafa Al-Hiyari, Head of the kingdom’s Military Information Directorate.

The drills, which will be held until Sept 15 will attract around 3,000 troops, with participants gaining expertise from several meetings, seminars and classes to promote the concepts of cooperation and international partnerships, he added.