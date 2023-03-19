Eaman Al Roudhan: Zain empowers women and girls to pursue STEM careers

Kuwait: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, participated in the Women Economic Empowerment Platform’s event, featuring a panel discussion that brought together executives and officials from the public and private sectors. The event, held on the occasion of International Women’s Day, was hosted at the UN House Auditorium in Mubarak Al Abdulla.

The gathering came in joint collaboration between the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)’s Kuwait office, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, and Kuwait University’s Women’s Research and Studies Center. The event celebrated the welcoming of the 46th signatory from Kuwait to the UN’s Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

The event was attended by Zain Kuwait CEO Eaman Al Roudhan, former Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Planning and Development Hind Al Sabeeh, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development Dr. Khalid Mahdi, Member of Parliament Alia Al Khalid, UNDP Resident Representative Hideko Hadzialic, Head of Kuwait University’s Women’s Research and Studies Center Dr. Lubna Al Kazi, as well as many government officials, ambassadors, diplomats, and private sector executives.

During her opening speech, Eaman Al Roudhan, Chief Executive Officer of Zain Kuwait, said: “It always gives me great pleasure to have the opportunity to confirm our solid position as a staunch supporter of achieving gender equality in Kuwait in line with the UN’s Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs).”

Al Roudhan added: “As Kuwaitis, we are very proud of where our nation stands today when it comes to gender equality and women empowerment, which actually started way back in the 1960s with the announcement of our constitution”.

Al Roudhan continued: “Today, the nation’s WE strategy is reflected in many programs, initiatives, and laws that secure more equal opportunities for women in our communities and workplaces. One of the main examples that come to mind is the recent establishment of a new role of Minister of State for Women and Children’s Affairs, which we are very hopeful and enthusiastic about.”

Al Roudhan further explained: “Zain, as a leading national company, is part of Kuwait’s wider WE strategy, and we take pride in reflecting the mature stage we have reached and the steps we have taken to translate our vision into objectives and achievements, including spearheading this initiative by being the first WEP’s signatory in Kuwait back in 2018, reaching 31% of women in top executive management (CXOs & Directors), and reaching 14% of women in overall leadership and management roles.”

Al Roudhan added: “Since signing the WEPs, more companies and entities followed Zain’s suit, and we are obviously very proud of that. This ultimately represents the eagerness of the vibrant Kuwaiti private and public sectors in addressing the gender gap.”

Al Roudhan continued: “In June of last year, Zain also became a founding member of the Women Economic Empowerment Platform, under which we all gather today. I believe these achievements not only reflect our commitment in promoting gender equality and women empowerment in our own workplace, but within the marketplace and wider community in which we operate as well.”

Al Roudhan concluded by pointing out that Zain firmly believes in the vital role played by women in the community and workplace, and the company is keen on supporting and strengthening the talents, innovations, and leadership of women and girls within the Kuwaiti community in all areas, especially within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

Zain is keen on actively participating in the various local and regional projects that aim at contributing to the achievement of the country’s various developmental goals. The company will spare no efforts to support any entity that serves the global sustainable goals and contributes to the progress and prosperity of the region, especially SDG5 for achieving gender equality.