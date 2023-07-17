Education minister quits a week after finance minister

KUWAIT: Education Minister Hamad Al-Adwani submitted his resignation on Monday, according to local reports, with Minister of Electricity and Water Jassem Al-Ostad set to be assigned as acting education minister. Adwani is the second minister to resign in as many weeks after the resignation of Finance Minister Manaf Al-Hajeri last Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Saad Al-Barrak was appointed as acting finance minister.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Amani Bugammaz gave a demonstration during a Cabinet meeting Monday on a proposal to turn the Directorate General of Civil Aviation into an independent authority for civil aviation. The proposal is in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) regulations and a step to regulate air transport according to international standards, the minister said in a press statement. Minister of Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban proposed during the Cabinet meeting to move youth centers to come under the authority of the Public Authority for Sports instead of the Public Authority for Youth.

The move will help expand opportunities for team sports, give technical and financial support to sports and provide platforms for young people to develop their sports talents, the minister explained in a press statement. The National Assembly holds Tuesday a special session to look into government work plan for the 17th legislative term (2023-2027). The work plan, titled “Correcting the course: Product-based economy and sustainable wellbeing”, consists of five axes, each diverging into various programs and projects reflecting government objectives of development and addressing citizens’ priorities.

The five axes aim to improve living conditions, boost government efficiency and intensify productivity. The axes are split into public finance stability, economic agenda, creation of job opportunities and skillset development, sustainable prosperity and strong human capital and a more productive government. Article 98 of the Kuwaiti constitution stipulates that each ministry submits to the National Assembly an action plan for the Assembly to reply with notes.

HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah highlighted in a speech on the occasion of work plan submission the government’s keenness on cooperation with the legislative branch for the good and benefit of the people. National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun was handed Sunday the government workplan by Deputy PM and State Minister for National Assembly and Cabinet Affairs Essa Al-Kandari. – Agencies