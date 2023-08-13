Education ministry sets for new academic year

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education has completed an integrated plan in preparation for the new academic year with the participation of various sectors, including public education, private and qualitative education, educational facilities, planning and educational research, curricula, financial affairs, administrative affairs, and administrative development. Six committees from the concerned sectors in the ministry organized the programs for the new academic year. The ministry has formed a committee in each of the sectors to plan, follow up, and prepare for the start of the academic year.

Each committee is headed by the Assistant Undersecretary of the sector, and the members include the directors of departments as well as a number of sector employees selected by the undersecretary. The total number of members of the committee, including the chairman, does not exceed ten. Meanwhile, the Educational Facilities and Planning Sector Committee indicated that it has followed up on the radical maintenance work of all kinds in the operating schools and submitted a weekly report on the maintenance work and the completion rates.

This is done to ensure the completion of the aforementioned maintenance work in preparation for the new academic year. In addition, the inventories of the academic stages in the Department of Supplies and Stores have been completed, and the Department of Curriculum has been provided with the inventories. In another development, the Ministry of Higher Education stressed on Sunday the importance of preparing human capital, which constitutes the strong pillar and the main pillar of the country’s development and renaissance, pointing out that it will enhance the academic competitive position of Kuwait.

Acting Undersecretary Lamia Al-Mulhim said: “The ministry is enhancing Kuwait’s competitive position under the directives of the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and the Acting Minister of Education, Dr. Jassim Al-Ustad, and to provide academic inputs that help state institutions provide the finest services to citizens and residents alike.”

“The Minister recently issued a ministerial decision regarding allowing the registration and enrollment of Kuwaiti students in the bachelor’s program in human medicine at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in the Emirate of Dubai, Gulf Medical University in the Emirate of Ajman, and Khalifa University in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in an effort to increase the opportunities for students wishing to study the bachelor’s program in human medicine,” Al-Mulhim explained. She affirmed the ministry’s keenness to provide medical seats in a number of countries for the current year, 2024-2023. – KUNA