Education ministry to open several foreign schools

KUWAIT: The education ministry has approved opening branches of foreign schools but refused to open branches of Arab universities in Kuwait that did not meet special requirements. “Foreign private schools have asked the ministry of education to approve the opening of new branches in Kuwait in a number of governorates, especially Hawally, Farwaniya and Ahmadi, to make schools closer to students’ homes to facilitate matters for parents,” sources told Kuwait Times.

The sources pointed out that the ministry agreed to open these branches, provided they first obtain the approval of the new locations and their commitment to the conditions of capacity as well as safety and preventive measures in order to ensure the availability of classrooms according to the appropriate numbers of students. “It is expected that there will be more than one school in the same governorate, especially since those wishing to attend these schools make up a large number of the total population in Kuwait, such as Indian, Pakistani and Filipino nationals,” sources added.

On the other hand, sources said the ministry of education refused to open Arab schools requested by Arab embassies in Kuwait, pointing out that the curriculum applied in Kuwait is sufficient for Arab schools for teaching religion, language and Arab culture. “The Council of Private Universities in Kuwait refused to open private branches of Arab universities in Kuwait, given that these universities did not meet the requirements of the regulations enforced by Kuwait.

These universities also have disadvantages in granting certificates to their affiliates in ways that do not achieve the required academic hours, which makes its certificates more for profit and less for academic purposes,” sources added.