Education ministry to review expat layoff policies

KUWAIT: The Education Ministry will review its policy regarding the replacement of expatriate staff. “The ministry will take the advice of the Teachers Association’s demands to be cautious and not rush the Kuwaitization policy, in addition to not having large numbers in the lists of those dismissed.

They have agreed that the next layoffs will only be done after ensuring the availability of qualified national elements and determining the extent of their ability to perform at the same level, so that there would not be a sudden drop in the level of education, especially since the current education quality has some issues, including the low level of some teachers in schools,” sources revealed to Kuwait Times.

“The termination of 1,800 teachers in the current year will not happen again next year, as no more than 1,000 teachers will be laid off. The ministry will slow down termination decisions unless qualified Kuwaiti, GCC nationals or children of Kuwaiti mothers are available, and through hiring highly qualified expatriates that the ministry needs,” sources added.