Egypt can’t steer away from global challenges – pres.

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi said on Saturday that his country cannot isolate itself from sweeping world challenges and changes on the basis of its geographical location and regional and international role.

Al-Sisi made the remark in a televised speech marking the 70th anniversary of the July 23rd, 1952, saying that the revolution had triggered drastic changes not only in Egypt but in the entire world as well.

He emphasized that these challenges could be only overcome by earnest and sustained work, citing the country’s recent economic, social, political and security dimensions in this regard.

The Egyptian leader noted that his country has made major accomplishments over recent years, especially in the fields of infrastructure, new urban communities, energy and localization of industry, reflecting Egypt’s strong will for progress and development.