Eid Al-Adha greetings

By US Chargé d’Affaires James Holtsnider

I would like to extend my warmest wishes to the people of Kuwait, all pilgrims on Hajj, and to all those celebrating Eid Al-Adha around the world. Eid Al-Adha is an opportunity to reflect on the contributions that Muslim communities have made around the world as builders of diverse, strong, and inclusive communities.

On this special blessed occasion, may we all take the opportunity to reflect on the universal values of peace and compassion. May the Joy of Eid surround you and your loved ones. Happy Eid and Hajj Mabroor.