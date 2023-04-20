Eid Al-Fitr message

KUWAIT: On behalf of the delegation of the European Union to Kuwait, Chargé d’Affaires Gediminas Varanavicius extended his best wishes to HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and all those celebrating Eid Al-Fitr in Kuwait, Europe, and around the world.

The EU and Kuwait enjoy strong ties across the board. Kuwait is a close and reliable friend, and one of our most like-minded partners in the wider region. People-to-people ties only further strengthen the bond between the EU and Kuwait. Today, many Kuwaiti students call the EU countries their second home, while thousands of Kuwaitis choose these countries as their preferred destination during the summer holidays.

Eid Al-Fitr serves as an important reminder of the values of compassion, charity, and cooperation. As we mark this joyous occasion with our family and friends, we mustn’t forget those spending Eid separated from their loved ones and unsure of their future. Therefore, the EU is grateful to the Kuwaiti leadership for its strong stance in support of humanitarian causes around the world. I wish everyone a happy, safe, and blessed Eid Al-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!