Eid holiday under the labor law

By Fajer Ahmed

Eid Mubarak to all readers and their families and loved ones. This is the time to celebrate, eat good food and more importantly, show people compassion and care. Eid Al-Adha is a public holiday, and under Kuwait’s labor law, it is a three-day official holiday. In this article I am answering questions from readers regarding the Eid holidays.

Q: I am working during Eid. Am I entitled to overtime?

Fajer: Article 68 of Kuwait labor law states: “Fully-paid official holidays are as follows:

a- Islamic New Year: 1 day

b- Israa and Miraj day: 1 day

c- Eid Al-Fitr: 3 days

d- Waqfat Arafat: 1 day

e- Eid Al-Adha: 3 days

f- Prophet’s Birthday (Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi PBUH): 1 day

g- National Day: 1 day

h- Gregorian New Year: 1 day

In the event where a worker is required to work during any of the abovementioned holidays, they shall be entitled to double remuneration and an additional day off.”

I think the law is extremely clear that you should be compensated with double your daily wage, which is your monthly salary divided by 26, as well as an additional day off!

Q: Are some employees exempt from the holidays, for example non-Muslims or people working in retail?

Fajer: No, there are no exemptions. The Eid off days are for everyone to enjoy. For those working in environments or jobs that require them to be at work on Eid, they are entitled to overtime compensation as mentioned above.

Q: The government circular announcing the Eid holiday was for nine days, but I am only getting three days in the private sector. How come?

Fajer: The government circular is for government/public employees. As for private sector employees, the holiday is according to the Kuwait labor law for the private sector. With that said, some companies do provide more off days to their employees, matching the public sector, if their job allows them to do so.

You can contact me on [email protected]