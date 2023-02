Eight Kuwaiti women made it into the Forbes Middle East’s list of the 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2023, which was announced on Thursday:

1- Shaikha Al-Bahar – NBK Deputy Group CEO (4th overall)

2- Wadha Al-Khateeb – KNPC CEO (6th)

3- Adana Nasser Al-Sabah – KIPCO Group CEO (12th)

4- Henadi Al-Saleh – Agility Chairperson (20th)

5- Eaman Al-Roudhan – Zain Kuwait CEO (22th)

6- Jehad Al-Humaidi – AUB CEO (34th)

7- Nadia Al-Hajji – PIC CEO (35th)

8- Nadia Akil – UPAC CEO & Vice Chairman