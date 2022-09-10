Electric car chargers regulation ready: Kuwaiti official

KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ali Al-Mousa announced Saturday the completion of preparing a regulation for electric car chargers in Kuwait. Mousa said the regulation aims to provide electric car chargers to customers, indicating it sets a mechanism to increase locations of charging points in different areas in Kuwait, while considering the technical conditions and Kuwait’s climate.

The proposed sites for installing electric chargers include government buildings as well as commercial buildings and other places, Mousa explained. He considered the electric car market in Kuwait “in a stage of great development and that there are many customers who have switched to electric cars.” “Preparing this regulation will encourage many foreign electric car producing companies to enter the Kuwaiti market, which is one of MEW’s goals,” the minister added. Mousa indicated that the global shift towards electric cars aims to use clean energy in transportation to reduce pollution, which happens to be in line with Kuwait 2035 vision, by achieving a sustainable less-polluted living environment.