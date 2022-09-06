With just one day to go, 350 candidates register for elections

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The number of candidates who registered to contest the September 29 snap polls yesterday increased to 350 with just one day remaining for the registration process. Of the hopefuls who filed their nomination papers to contest for the 50-seat assembly, there are 44 members of the dissolved assembly. Of the remaining six, four said they are not running while ex-speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and another former member have not registered.

Twenty-four female candidates and 326 males have registered, while three candidates withdrew from the race yesterday, raising those who have withdrawn to six hopefuls. The registration of candidates ends today while the door for withdrawals will remain open until September 22. Among those who registered yesterday was former leading opposition MP Mohammad Al-Mutair, former opposition MP Musaed Al-Mutairi and former MP and minister Hamad Rouhydin.

Mutair said that if the elections produce a majority of reformists, the next speaker will be elected through consensus from among the reformists. Former MP Mutairi called on the new prime minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah to start fighting corruption among members of the ruling family, merchants and former corrupt lawmakers. Rouhydin, who left the opposition camp to join the cabinet several months ago, said he has adopted a reformist policy in the cabinet.

Fresh candidate Saudi Al-Asfour yesterday called on the opposition candidates to end infighting and unify ranks. Former MP Marzouk Al-Khalifa called on the government in a statement yesterday to help pass legislation that allows Kuwaiti courts to look at issues related to Kuwaiti citizenship. Under current law, courts are barred from hearing citizenship cases being “sovereignty” matters. In a televised speech to the nation in June, the Amir pledged the government will not interfere in the parliamentary elections nor the election of the assembly speaker. The assembly was dissolved last month over continued disputes between the government and opposition MPs. Snap polls have been set for September 29.