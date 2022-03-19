Embassies participate in cultural event

By Nawara Fattahova

Around 25 embassies participated in a cultural and entertainment event held at Abraj Park in Adailiya yesterday. This event was held on the occasion of the national and liberation days of Kuwait, International Women’s Day and the arrival of spring. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed sampling various traditional dishes and desserts of the participating countries. They also got information about these countries, the touristic and investment opportunities there, and some of their products. Musical performances by the participating embassies regaled visitors.

Kyrgyz Ambassador Azamat Omar Karagulov said they are celebrating Nowruz (Persian New Year) along with the national days of Kuwait. “We welcome you to the booth of Kyrgyzstan, where we have a traditional tent, inside which we have different products including food, souvenirs, and others,” he said.

Valerie Zarian from the department of tourism at the Embassy of South Africa spoke about their participation. “We are giving touristic information about South Africa and about our culture. We are glad that after the pandemic, we can again gather and participate in public events. We have on display today various South African products such as tea, natural juices, biscuits, spices and others. We also explain about the popular places to visit in South Africa, as many people are looking for new destinations. It’s the perfect place for a honeymoon, especially due to the pleasant climate,” she told Kuwait Times.

Deputy Ambassador of Malawi Alison Edson Liwanda noted they are showcasing investment opportunities in Malawi. “Malawi is an agricultural country and produces many products that are exported to Kuwait. We would like to show people here what we have to offer and are ready to facilitate imports. Malawi is a also a very good touristic destination, and there are many natural reserves suitable for adventures,” he said.

Indian Ambassador Sibi George expressed his happiness to participate in this event that marks Kuwait’s national celebrations. “Today we are presenting Indian music, dance, culture and of course Indian food. India always participates in celebrations in Kuwait as our bilateral relations are excellent, vibrant and traditional, which connect people together,” he pointed out.

Counsellor at the Embassy of Turkey Emre Biral noted that this event is a great opportunity to come together after the pandemic. “We are welcoming spring, so we are happy to participate in this event, during which we can display our traditional sweets and costumes. In addition, we have many booklets about various touristic places in Turkey,” he said.

Aala from the Iranian embassy explained about the table setting of Nowruz, which falls on March 20. “The Nowruz table consists of seven items all starting with the letter S, symbolizing happy things to spread love and wealth,” she said.