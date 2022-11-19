Embassy keen to take care of Kuwaiti patients in Spain

BARCELONA: Kuwait’s Ambassador to Spain Khalifa Al-Khorafi has emphasized the Kuwaiti Embassy is paying a great deal of attention to all Kuwaitis receiving treatment and offering all facilitations to them and their companions. Khorafi made the statement to KUNA at the end of a meeting organized by the Kuwait Embassy in Barcelona late Thursday that included some officials and representatives of hospitals, medical centers and the government, as well as some Kuwaiti patients.

The meeting aimed at resolving the problems facing Kuwaiti patients and their companions, providing support to them and removing obstacles, he said. Taking care of Kuwaiti patients and their safety comes upon the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the ambassador stressed. He indicated that he visited three hospitals in the Catalonia region to reassure about Kuwaiti patients, wishing them rapid recovery.

Khorafi said that he held several meetings with some officials of hospitals and health bodies in Catalonia to discuss means of enhancing medical cooperation between Kuwait and Spain. He revealed that he and security authorities in Catalonia discussed solving the issues pertaining to the residency of Kuwaiti visitors, and their entry and exit to and from Spain.

Executive Director of the Catalan Tourism Board Patrick Torrent said they implemented some promotion campaigns in Kuwait for the Catalonia region, mainly Barcelona, as a medical tourism destination. Speaking to KUNA, Torrent said the main aim of this program was to submit excellent offers with high quality to match the needs of Kuwaiti patients and tourists. He said that the embassy’s meeting was a distinguished opportunity to communicate with Kuwaitis, mainly the patients and the Kuwaiti Embassy, which is a bridge amongst different parties.

Furthermore, some Kuwaiti patients and their companions lauded the level of healthcare they receive at different medical centers and hospitals in Spain, referring to large facilitations they obtain from those centers and hospitals. – KUNA