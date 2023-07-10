Embassy marks Argentina Independence Day, envoy lauds Kuwait relations

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Argentine Embassy held a reception on Sunday at Salwa Al-Sabah Hall and Theatre on the occasion of Argentina’s Independence Day. Ambassador of Argentina to Kuwait Claudia Alejandra Zampieri said Argentine-Kuwaiti relations began 50 years ago, pointing to the stages of their development throughout the long history of bilateral relations, adding “Kuwait and Argentina are close even though we are far geographically.”

She praised the strength and durability of both countries’ relations, which she described as developed in all fields and on various political, economic and cultural levels. Zampieri affirmed the relationship between the two countries is fruitful, where both share a lot of values in humanitarian work, adding that her country works to support, enhance and strengthen the relationship towards broader horizons that benefit the two friendly countries.

Regarding the visa process, the ambassador pointed out the Argentine Embassy provides facilities for Kuwaitis wishing to visit Argentina, and the issuance of a visa will take not more than a week depending on busy seasons, revealing the embassy issues around 10 visas a month. “Kuwaitis are showing interest in exploring Argentina. They are very adventurous, and Argentina has a lot to offer. We have waterfalls, mountains, coastlines and more,” she pointed out.

Zampieri indicated Argentina has good cooperation with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. “They have granted around six loans to Argentina for development and infrastructure, with a total amount of KD 15 million for each loan,” she said. She revealed the two countries have signed around 20 agreements. “We had an agreement on diplomatic institutes to exchange students between Kuwait and Argentina, and we are looking forward to renewing it.”