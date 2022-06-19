Employers can change staff info in labor system online

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) launched a new electronic service through the As-hal app for employers. This service allows the employer to change work permit data. PR and Media Director and the Official Spokesperson of PAM Aseel Al-Maziyad said this service allows an employer to modify or correct the data of their employees. “The employer can modify the name, degree or certificate, passport number and other data of their employees through this new service,” she pointed out.

“In case the amended application is accepted, the data of the worker’s visa will be modified through the e-link with the systems of the ministry of interior. It’s necessary that the profession to be modified is in line with the ‘need assessment’, which is a condition. Also, it’s not allowed to change the profession to driver,” explained Maziyad. As-hal service is provided by PAM as part of the Kuwait Government Online.