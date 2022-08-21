By Fajer Ahmed

An employee agreement is the traditional document used in relationships between employees and employers for the purpose of laying out rights, obligations and responsibilities. Today we are going to be discussing employment agreements and their importance to employees, as they discuss rights and obligations, as well as responsibilities. Below are some common questions and their answers:

Question: I have been working for a company for 5 years, but they never gave me a copy of my agreement and I would like to review it. What can I do to obtain it?

Fajer: You should have access to your agreement with the company – it is your legal right. Also, the Public Authority of Manpower has a copy of your agreement, and you may be able to request it there or request your work permit that should also have important information about your employment.

Question: If I signed two different agreements, one at the Public Authority of Manpower and one with my employer, which one is valid?

Fajer: They are both valid, but if there is conflict between the two or a difference between the two, then the agreement at the Public Authority of Manpower shall prevail.

Question: I am starting a new job and am really looking forward to it. But before I sign the employment agreement, what should I keep in mind?

Fajer: My biggest advice is that you make sure it is clear to you. An employment agreement is a great way to set boundaries, so make sure your working hours, job description, salary and any benefits are written clearly, as well as what to do if there is conflict. You also want to have in writing any obligations, such as confidentiality or non-compete clauses.

[email protected]