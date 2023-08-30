Empowering women high on Kuwait’s agenda: Minister

KUWAIT: Empowering women is one of the state’s utmost priorities and “Dikakeen 2” — an exhibition for small and medium size enterprises — is an event that requires full support from the government, said Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malek Al-Sabah on Wednesday. He confirmed the importance of supporting and empowering Kuwaiti women as well as helping small entrepreneurs in displaying and marketing their products and providing them with all aspects of care.

This statement was made by Minister Sheikh Firas at the opening of the Productive Families Exhibition “Dikakeen 2”, organized by the Family Welfare Department in the Social Development Sector (Boutique 33) with the participation of a number of Kuwaiti families and persons with disabilities. The exhibition will continue until September 2. “The initiative invokes a sense of optimism, especially given the skill and accuracy observed in the products offered,” he said.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Mutairi stressed the ministry’s keenness to provide all aspects of support to productive families, such as “providing them with raw materials, holding exhibitions to market products, in addition to providing several training workshops in cooperation with the General Secretariat of Awqaf, with the aim of helping beneficiaries provide their products to the masses.”

Mutairi said the number of productive families and beneficiaries participating in the program is 96 families, revealing the opening of another similar exhibition Thursday in Sabah Al-Ahmad, as part of efforts to cover all governorates of the country. According to the director of the Family Care Department Sarah Al-Dosari, the exhibition is part of the ministry’s plan to support beneficiaries and transform them from recipients of social assistance to entrepreneurs.

Head of the Old Kuwaiti Crafts Society Salman Boland said the association’s participation is represented in several industries and various crafts, including the manufacture of ships, bisht and jewelry, in addition to the manufacture of perfumes, accessories and other handicrafts. Boland praised the efforts of the social affairs ministry in involving the association in such exhibitions, revealing a memorandum of understanding that will be implemented with the ministry in October and November with the aim of training the female members of the Department of Family Welfare.

President of the Down Syndrome Society, Hessa Al-Baloul, stressed that participation is an opportunity to integrate people with disabilities, especially with the provision of the ministry for exhibition places and facilitating ways of participation. Baloul called for the continuation of such exhibitions because of their remarkable impact in enhancing confidence and developing the skills of people with disabilities. – KUNA