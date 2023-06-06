Ensuring social protection for all is Kuwait’s priority: Social affairs minister

CAIRO: Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development Mai Al-Baghly affirmed that Kuwait follows international measures to ensure social protection for all society categories. The remarks came during Baghli’s speech, while chairing Kuwait’s delegation in the 2nd Ministerial Conference on Social Development of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), under the theme (social justice and security), held in Cairo on Tuesday, under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi.

The minister said that the event pays great attention to preserving social life and family security in the Islamic world. Social globalization has a big impact on family values, said Baghli, adding that Kuwait is continuously seeking to protect the Arab and Islamic identity when it comes to family values. Baghli, who is also Minister of State for Women and Children’s Affairs, noted that Kuwait always works on spreading awareness on marriage, finding solutions for youth refraining from marriage.

The country also aims to provide an easier life for children, the elderly and people with special needs. This includes enhancing children’s protection laws and providing them with proper education, as well as providing job opportunities and training for disabled people, said the minister. Kuwait’s participation is fruitful and important, she said, adding, it aims to review the efforts made in the file related to the conference. The decisions issued by the first session of the conference, chaired by Turkey, were reviewed, especially those regarding the preservation of the values of marriage and family institutions, child rearing in the Islamic world and preserving the well-being of the elderly and people with disabilities, she added.

Baghli expressed hope that the conference would come out with the most important recommendations that serve the targeted group, thanking Egypt for its hospitality. Undersecretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs Abdul-Aziz Al-Mutairi said in statement Monday that “Kuwait has presented many suggestions on elderly and special needs care, including “setting a unified apparatus linking Islamic nations to data sources.”

Muatiri said it was paramount to issue studies and revisions to better help conserve the Arab and Islamic identities and address the challenges related to technological development, in addition to placing a plan for the educational sector’s curriculum, and preparing programs to ensure well-being and stable living for the communities in need. The delegation participating in the conference included Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Abdulaziz Sari. – KUNA