Environment authority continue campaigns to protect local beaches

KUWAIT: Environment Public Authority inspectors are carrying out campaigns against violations at beaches around Kuwait and on the country’s islands. The crackdowns, carried out in cooperation with environmental police since the middle of June, are meant to spread awareness among the public on the importance of keeping local beaches clean.

EPA Acting Director General Samira Al-Kandari warned in a statement that the fine for littering reaches up to KD 500, while the fine for harming or killing wildlife animals may reached up to KD 5,000. “(EPA inspectors) are raising awareness on the importance of preserving the environment, as well as the punishments included in the Environment Protection Law for actions that harm the environment,” she said in a statement.

Inspectors have issued citations for 15 environmental violations for campaigns carried out Saturday at the capital, Hawally and Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorate, Kandari said, noting that the violations were for littering and use of prohibited fishing tools. “The campaigns will continue to educate the public on preserving the environment, raising environmental awareness and promoting the environment protection culture with the goal of achieving the state’s plan for sustainable development,” Kandari pointed out. – KUNA