Envoy submits credentials to Montenegro

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ambassador Fayez Al-Mutairi presented his credentials on Wednesday to the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic, at the presidential palace in the old Capital Cetinje. In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait’s Embassy said that Al-Mutairi conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the President of Montenegro and his people.

The statement added that during the meeting both sides discussed ways to strengthen their bilateral relations in various fields of common interest, noting that direct flights opened between Kuwait and city of Tivat through Al-Jazeera Airways. It also added that the President invited His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince to visit Montenegro and expressed his desire to visit Kuwait. – KUNA