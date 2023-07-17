EPA waste tracking project wins ESRI excellence award

KUWAIT: Samira Al-Kanderi, Acting Director General of Kuwait Environment Public Authority (EPA) said on Sunday that the authority has won the Excellence Award in Geographic Information Systems for the year 2023 from US-based Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI). ESRI awarded EPA for their eMISK Waste Project, also known as the Environmental Monitoring Information System of Kuwait, which is a customized EPA-wide GIS-based information system.

Kanderi pointed out that the waste management project is considered one of the advanced systems that are used to manage, monitor and follow-up the collection, transportation, and treatment of waste in the country. It also helps improve the efficiency of waste management operations and make sound decisions, which helps reduce the environmental impact of waste and protect the environment from pollution, she clarified.

It also enhances EPA’s capabilities in the monitoring and communication, awareness generation and dissemination of environmental knowledge related to environmentally sensitive issues and activities. The authority received this award during its participation in the activities of the Global Conference for Users of Geographic Information Systems, which was held recently in the American city of San Diego.

Kanderi added that the award will be formally handed over to EPA in the coming weeks by the accredited representative of ESRI. Kanderi noted that the award comes in appreciation of the authority’s efforts in the field of environmental protection and improving the quality of life in the country, including for its efforts in the field of geographic information systems and its applications in waste management.

She stressed that it is an important step towards strengthening the country’s position as a regional center of excellence and innovation in the field of digital transformation and the application of advanced technology to promote sustainability and environmental protection. – KUNA