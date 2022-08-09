EU announces 261 mln euros in support of UNRWA’s operations

Brussels: The European Commission Tuesday announced the adoption of 261 million euros (USD 267 million) as the multiannual contribution that will allow to secure predictable financial contribution for UNRWA for the provision of essential services to Palestine refugees. It includes the EU’s three-year funding for UNRWA for a total of 246 million euros (USD 251 million), coupled with an additional 15 million euros (USD 15.3 million)from the Food and Resilience Facility to address food insecurity and mitigate the impact of the Ukraine war, it said in a press release.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell, said: “UNRWA remains crucial for providing the necessary protection and essential services for Palestine refugees, supporting peace and stability in the region.” “The EU will continue to support UNRWA in all its fields of operations, including in East Jerusalem. Our support to UNRWA is a key element in our strategy of contributing to the promotion of security, stability, and development in the region,” he noted.