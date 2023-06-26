EU Chargé d’Affaires sends greetings on Eid Al-Adha

KUWAIT: The European Union’s Chargé d’Affaires in Kuwait Gediminas Varanavicius released a statement expressing greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Adha. “On behalf of the EU Delegation to the State of Kuwait, I would like to wish HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti people, and Muslims around the world a blessed Eid Al-Adha,” he said in the statement.

“I would also like to congratulate all those who will complete the hajj this year. This is my third time marking Eid Al-Adha since arriving in Kuwait in September 2020. Over the years, I have immensely enjoyed learning more about this religious celebration and its associated traditions, which reinforce the universal values of compassion and generosity. Eid Adha Mubarak!”