EU delegation recognizes 3 KU students

KUWAIT: Three outstanding Kuwaiti students from Kuwait University (KU) have been recognized as “Women & Environment Ambassadors” in a competition organized by the College of Social Sciences at Kuwait University and the European Union Delegation to Kuwait, in the framework of a long-standing partnership between the European Union and Kuwait. The winners produced policy papers, which touched on key aspects of women’s role in environmental policies in Kuwait and their contribution to minimize the effects of climate change and environmental degradation.

During an event held at the College of Social Sciences in Kuwait University on 20 March, the three winners were awarded a study visit to the European Union’s institutions in Brussels, where they will have the opportunity to learn more about the European Union’s expertise in enhancing the role of women in environmental policies.

In their state-of-the-art policy papers, students proposed solutions, recommendations and policy guidance for Kuwait. Two workshops were organized to prepare the students for this task. During the first workshop, participants discussed EU expertise regarding climate change and environmental policies in the context of the EU Green Deal, with a special focus on the role played by women. In the second workshop, participants discussed climate change and the role of women in policy-making in Kuwait through exchanges with Kuwaiti experts in environmental strategies, policies and instruments, women empowerment, among other topics.

Irina Gusacenko, Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union Delegation to Kuwait said at the event: “The EU is committed to support Kuwait and the bright Kuwaiti youth in their efforts to protect the environment and to promote the role of women in environmental policies. It was very rewarding to discover during the workshops how women play a significant role in advocating against environmental degradation, also in Kuwait. We will build on this successful competition by enhancing our long-standing cooperation with Kuwait University.”

Dr Mohamed Al-Sahli, Vice Dean for Students Affairs, said: “We are very thankful to the European Union Delegation for this initiative in raising awareness on climate change, highlighting the role of women in devising environmental policies and improving youth capabilities to sustain our natural resources. Given that we live in a vulnerable environment with limited resources and harsh conditions, improving our capacity building through training programs and workshops is an essential step towards mitigation and adaptation of climate change.

The output of workshops was promising, and further cooperation with the European Union Delegation will certainly enhance such environmental programs.” The European Union Delegation to Kuwait and the College of Social Sciences at Kuwait University are dedicated to maintaining and strengthening their long-standing cooperation in promoting awareness on gender and climate issues.

Both institutions will continue to work together to support the development of awareness on women’s role in alleviating the effects of climate change and enhancing environmental policies. The success of this competition is a testament to our shared commitment to promote sustainable environmental policies and gender equality.