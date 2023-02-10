EU summit urges humanitarian aid to Syria quake victims

Brussels: European Union leaders early Friday ended their summit by releasing 14 pages of conclusions related with Ukraine, economy, migration issues and the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.

Leaders of the 27-member bloc called on “all to ensure humanitarian access to the victims of the earthquake in Syria irrespective of where they are.” “The European Union and its Member States have mobilised additional resources to support humanitarian efforts. It calls on the humanitarian community, under the auspices of the United Nations, to ensure the speedy delivery of aid,” it said.

In the immediate aftermath of this tragedy and as a demonstration of the Unionآ’s unwavering solidarity, over 1 600 rescuers were deployed to Turkiye, said the leaders.

The European Council (EU summit) reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to provide further assistance to alleviate the suffering in all affected regions and welcomed the initiative of the Swedish EU Presidency and the European Commission to host a Donorsآ’ Conference to mobilise funds from the international community in support of the people of Turkiye and Syria in Brussels in March.

On external relations, the concudsions referred to developments in Kosovo saying “in the light of recent tensions in north Kosovo the European Council underlines the urgent need for progress in the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia through the EU-facilitated dialogue.” On Ukraine, the EU leaders stressed that they stand by Ukraine with steadfast support for as long as it takes.

It noted that the European Council held an exchange of views with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the war in Ukraine and the European Unionآ’s support to Ukraine and its people and reiterated the European Unionآ’s readiness to support Ukraine.

The EU expressed support for Zelenskyآ’s 10-point peace plan based on respect for Ukraineآ’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The European Union supports the idea of a Peace Formula Summit aiming at launching its implementation,” it said.

On economy, the conclusions said “In the face of the new geopolitical reality, the European Union will act decisively to ensure its long-term competitiveness, prosperity and role on the global stage.” The European Union will strengthen its strategic sovereignty and make its economic, industrial and technological base fit for the green and digital transitions, it said.

The European Council discussed the migration situation, which is a European challenge that requires a European response, it said.

The EU will step up its action to prevent irregular departures and loss of life, to reduce pressure on EU borders and on reception capacities, to fight against smugglers and to increase returns.

This will be done by intensifying cooperation with countries of origin and transit through mutually beneficial partnerships.