Event halls are ready for use: Social Affairs

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Social Affairs announced that it will reopen the completed event halls starting next week, as it will allow booking 12 event halls in various governorates of the country electronically through the applications. The ministry’s official spokesman and director of the Public Relations Department, Ahmed Al-Enezi, said in a press statement on Thursday that this measure was issued based on direct directives from the Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah.

He said that the ministry has completed maintenance work for these halls, while work is underway to complete the observations in other halls, to be announced later, noting “the halls that will be available to be reserved will be part of them dedicated to women and others for men and distributed to all governorates.”

Al-Enezi pointed out that the halls available for reservation in Jahra governorate are (Nahar Al-Baghili Hall – women) and (Sheikh Ahmed Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Hall – men) and in Hawally governorate (Sheikh Nasser Saud Al-Sabah Hall Salmiya Association – Women) and (Mushrif Association Hall – men). He added that in the province of Mubarak Al-Kabeer will be (Qurain Wedding Hall – men) and (Sheikh Sabah Al-Jaber Hall – Al-Adan – men) and (Sheikh Badr Al-Mohammed Hall – men).

He stated that in the Capital governorate it will be (Hamoud Al-Zaben Hall – Women) and (Sheikhan Al-Farsi Hall – men), while Farwaniya governorate will be (Al-Harbish Hall – Men), (Al-Omaria Association Hall – Men) and (Al-Firdous Association Hall – men).