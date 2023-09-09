Expats should pay all dues to renew, transfer residency

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah issued a ministerial decision to amend the expatriates’ residency law, requiring expats to pay their financial obligations to all state departments before they are allowed to renew or transfer their residency visas.

The new decision, to be published in the official gazette ‘Kuwait Al-Youm’ on Sunday, Sept 10, and which goes into effect on the same day, stipulates that for a residency to be issued, renewed or transferred to another sponsor, the applicant must pay the health ministry’s health insurance fee, in addition to paying financial obligations due to state departments.