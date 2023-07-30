Exploring and understanding physiotherapy

By Ahmad Ali

KUWAIT: In recent years, physiotherapy has progressively become more of a popular means of treatment not only to deal with injuries, pain or structural conditions, but also as a method of recovery. Kuwait Times spoke to physical therapist Seham Brito to shed light on the concepts, specificities and misconceptions of physical therapy.

Kuwait Times: For those who are unfamiliar, what is physiotherapy?

Seham Brito: Physiotherapy is a science-based healthcare profession, meaning that it applies a holistic approach to promote and maintain physical health by preventing injuries and recovering from them. There are three main areas of physiotherapy — musculoskeletal, which encompasses structural issues, muscular, joints, bones, etc; neurological, concentrating on the functioning of the nervous system; and cardiorespiratory, focusing on the functioning of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

KT: Who would require physiotherapy and who would you recommend it to?

Brito: Everyone and anyone might need to be treated by a physiotherapist at some point in their lives. Many people have this idea that physical therapy only applies when someone has an injury, specifically sport related injuries. In reality, physiotherapy is applicable to athletes, geriatrics, pediatrics, accident injuries, prenatal, etc. Physical therapy can also address cardiovascular, cardiopulmonary and neurological issues. There are also specificity practices such as women’s health therapy that evaluate and treat conditions that specifically affect women.

KT: What are the most prevalent cases you see here in Kuwait?

Brito: The most prevalent cases seen are generally musculoskeletal, things related to injuries or disorders, but there are also patients who have work-related complaints like neck or back pain from desk jobs. I also see many cases related to women’s health with pelvic problems.

KT: How do you feel about the status of physiotherapy in Kuwait?

Brito: Demand for physiotherapy in Kuwait is growing. It has improved and is in high demand. Many people in Kuwait are becoming more and more aware and familiar with the importance of physical therapy, and there has been a high increase in demand over the last decade. This also applies abroad as well, a lot of people around the world are becoming more familiar with physiotherapy and what it is.

KT: Are there any misconceptions about physical therapy? What explanation would you give to that?

Brito: Physical therapy is a passive treatment, meaning that it takes time to be effective. Patients sometimes expect it to be a quick fix, and that it would be a rapid and immediate solution, especially patients with chronic conditions who have been dealing and suffering with pain for years. Tissue healing, recovery and nervous system adaptation take time.

KT: Are there any issues that you might encounter as a physiotherapist?

Brito: The issues are those that might impede a patient’s recovery. Sometimes patient compliance might not help the recovery process, other times they might not be following their home exercise program or might just not come back for their sessions because of their expectations and thinking that things would be resolved instantaneously. It’s important to understand that sessions require follow-ups to be effective and on their own won’t amount to much.

KT: When would someone seek physiotherapy over another form of treatment?

Brito: Usually, physical therapy would be an option if a condition can be treated without the exclusive requirement of medical or surgical intervention. Physical therapy can begin a few days after an injury or surgery and can be part of the recovery process. Other treatments can be received alongside physical therapy from other professionals such as medical doctors, surgeons, dietitians, personal trainers, etc.