‘Expo 965’ to showcase Kuwait heritage, crafts

KUWAIT: The fifth (Expo 965) exhibition will be held next October under the auspices of Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, founder and general coordinator of (Expo 965) team for heritage and craft exhibitions and Kuwaiti innovators Mohammad Kamal announced Tuesday.

In a statement to KUNA, Kamal said that 175 Kuwaiti team members will be participating to display their craft work which highlights Kuwaiti heritage, appreciating the minister’s support and patronage, as well as his keenness to support the country’s heritage and culture.

He pointed out that several forums will be held on the sidelines of the five-day exhibition, and urged everyone to visit the exhibition to learn about Kuwait’s heritage as a large number of private museum owners, historians and researchers in Kuwaiti heritage will be there.

The exhibition will include rare heritage possessions such as books, magazines, coins, stamps, bird hunting tools and old folk games, he added, in addition to displaying Kuwaiti House’s furniture items, and items related to maritime and desert heritage, crafts and ancient professions. – KUNA